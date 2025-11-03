Gurriel (knee) exercised his $13 million player option for 2026 on Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gurriel had right ACL surgery in September and will miss at least the first couple months of the 2026 season, which made picking up his option a fairly easy decision. The 32-year-old outfielder slashed .248/.295/.418 with 19 home runs over 129 games for the Diamondbacks before getting injured.