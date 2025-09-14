Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel (knee) underwent surgery Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Gurriel tore his ACL during a game Sept. 1 and is slated to miss a significant portion of the 2026 season. A clear timeline hasn't been established, and his return depends on a number of factors. Nine months is the starting point, and recovery can extend up to 12 months.
