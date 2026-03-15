Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Dropped from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks reassigned Baker to minor-league camp Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Baker posted a .960 OPS over 39 plate appearances in the Cactus League, but his lack of defensive versatility and status as a non-roster player were enough to keep him from breaking camp with Arizona as a short-side platoon option at first base and designated hitter. He'll likely be in line for an everyday role at Triple-A Reno to begin the season.
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