Kelly agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old right-hander was dealt by the Diamondbacks to the Rangers at the trade deadline in July, and he'll now return to the desert for an eighth season. Kelly should step back in as Arizona's ace after posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 167:48 K:BB across 184 innings last season.