Kelly (hamstring) is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Kelly will be able to return to the hill on his normal four days rest despite exiting his most recent start Thursday versus the Reds due to a right hamstring cramp. The hamstring issue didn't prevent Kelly from turning in his best start of the season, as he held the Reds scoreless over seven frames while permitting just one hit and tying his career high with 12 strikeouts. Kelly has been stellar all season but especially so in August; through five starts this month, the right-hander has accrued a 2.08 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while striking out 37 over 30.1 innings.