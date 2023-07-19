Kelly (calf) will throw a second rehab start Thursday in the Arizona Complex League, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly made his first rehab appearance last Saturday, tossing 75 pitches in an ACL game. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had hoped the right-hander would return from the injured list in time for this weekend's series against the Reds, but now the manager indicates Kelly is lined up to return for the three-game set against the Cardinals beginning next Monday.