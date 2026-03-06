default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Kelly (back) is slated to throw live batting practice Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kelly threw a bullpen session Thursday and came away from the session feeling good. He'll take the next step in his recovery Sunday by facing batters. The 37-year-old threw roughly 30 pitches in the bullpen session and utilized his entire arsenal.

More News