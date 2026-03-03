Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Throwing from 60 feet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Kelly (back) has extended his throwing distance to 60 feet, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
The right-hander resumed playing catch over the weekend after being shut down for a week due to mid-back tightness, and he's now ramping his throwing program back up. Kelly could soon return to throwing bullpen sessions and has a chance to avoid an IL stint to begin the season, if he can avoid any setbacks.
