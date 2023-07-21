Castro (5-4) was tagged with Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Castro, who began the eighth inning with a 5-3 lead, sandwiched a pair of outs around a double before getting into trouble. He walked Ozzie Albies before Austin Riley took him deep for a three-run home run to erase Arizona's lead. Although Castro's 3.4 BB/9 is an improvement over previous seasons, it's still a high number and the right-hander walked a delicate line before Thursday's costly free pass. A one-time member of a closer-by-committee, Castro has since returned to a middle-relief role, one in which he had recent success. Castro entered the game with a 1.50 ERA over his previous 12 innings.