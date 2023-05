Castro picked up the save Wednesday against the Athletics. He struck out one batter in a clean ninth inning.

Castro was called on in the ninth inning, as usual closer Andrew Chafin had pitched in each of the last two games. Castro delivered a stress-free save, as he needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order. Primarily used in a setup role, Castro has been excellent in 2023 with a 2.75 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.