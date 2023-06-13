Castro picked up the save Monday against Philadelphia. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning. He did not walk a batter.

Castro cut it close, giving up half of Arizona's lead before successfully closing out the game. The right-hander has had a shaky month of June, giving up six runs across three innings. With the Diamondbacks using a closer-by-committee approach, fantasy managers can't count on him continuing to get consistent save opportunities if he keeps giving up runs.