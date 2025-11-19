The Diamondbacks selected Bratt's contract from Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday.

Bratt joined the D-backs organization from the Rangers at the trade deadline as part of the return for Merrill Kelly. After reporting to Amarillo, Bratt turned in a 3.98 ERA and 1.15 WHIP alongside a 42:5 K:BB across 31.2 innings (six starts). His addition to the 40-man roster will keep him in the organization beyond December's Rule 5 Draft, but he's likely to begin the 2026 campaign with Amarillo or Triple-A Reno.