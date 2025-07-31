Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Heading to Arizona
Bratt was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Thursday along with Kohl Drake and David Hagaman in exchange for Merrill Kelly, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
A 22-year-old lefty with excellent control, Bratt has a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 106:16 K:BB in 90.2 innings at Double-A this year. His 4.3 percent walk rate is the third best mark among qualified Double-A pitchers and while his fastball is a low-90s pitch, he has a full repertoire and could make it as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.