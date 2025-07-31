Bratt was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Thursday along with Kohl Drake and David Hagaman in exchange for Merrill Kelly, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

A 22-year-old lefty with excellent control, Bratt has a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 106:16 K:BB in 90.2 innings at Double-A this year. His 4.3 percent walk rate is the third best mark among qualified Double-A pitchers and while his fastball is a low-90s pitch, he has a full repertoire and could make it as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.