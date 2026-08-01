Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Solid outing in no-decision

Bratt did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 win over the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Bratt allowed a run in the first inning but rebounded with four scoreless frames, throwing 50 of 82 pitches for strikes with just five whiffs while allowing five hard-hit balls. It was the 23-year-old's best major-league start in five outings, though he owns an unappealing 12:15 K:BB during that stretch. He'll take a 5.23 ERA and 1.84 WHIP across 20.2 innings with the Diamondbacks into a home matchup with the Padres next week.