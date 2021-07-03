Heath started in center field and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Giants.

This was Heath's first start since being called up late June. After the Diamondbacks traded Tim Locastro to the Yankees on Thursday, Heath moved up the depth chart in center, so the outfielder may get some spot starts while Ketel Marte (hamstring) on the injured list. Heath is 5-for-35 with 15 strikeouts since coming to Arizona in April. He had better numbers in the minors when getting more consistent playing time, but it looks like he'll have to make do with spotty usage in the majors.