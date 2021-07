Heath cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Heath was designated for assignment Saturday but will remain in the organization going forward. He's hit .143 with three runs and an RBI in 35 at-bats with the major-league club but has slashed .289/.385/.434 with two homers, 14 runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases across 19 Triple-A contests this year.