Diamondbacks' Nick Heath: Designated for assignment
Jul 10, 2021
Heath was designated for assignment on Saturday.
Heath has played a minor role at the big-league level this season but hit just .143/.231/.171 in 39 trips to the plate. He was removed from the active roster on Tuesday and will now leave the 40-man roster as well.
