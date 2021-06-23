Heath was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Heath appeared in 13 games for Arizona earlier in the year and hit .161 with three runs and an RBI. He's been more successful with Triple-A Reno, as he's slashed .297/.386/.446 with two homers, 14 runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases across 18 contests. The 27-year-old isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, and he should serve mainly as a depth option going forward. Right-hander Stefan Crichton was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
