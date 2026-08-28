Arenado (undisclosed) was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Arenado was set to start at third base and bat sixth in the series opener, but he will now be forced to sit. The 35-year-old was dealing with a left side/intercostal injury last week, and it is unclear if Thursday's absence is related to that injury or potentially something new. More information on Arenado's status will likely be provided in the near future, but in the meantime, Jose Fernandez will draw the start at the hot corner versus San Francisco.