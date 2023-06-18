Smith batted sixth and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

A day after he was given a vote of confidence as a leadoff hitter from manager Torey Lovullo, Smith was dropped to the six hole Saturday. Since May 27, he'd been the primary leadoff batter against right-handers but was dropped against Cleveland righty Shane Bieber. Smith's numbers atop the order (.148/.258/.333) don't support his continued use in that role, but Lovullo sounded optimistic when speaking with Eli McKown of the Arizona Republic on Friday. Geraldo Perdomo moved from the lower third of the order to leadoff Saturday.