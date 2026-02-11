Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Tuesday that Smith will stick to first base instead of playing multiple positions this season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "We've never really given him a spot to sort of solidify himself defensively, Hazen said of Smith, who at times has been used as an outfielder. "We'll be doing that this year."

Entering camp, the Diamondbacks plan to platoon Smith (against right-handers) with Carlos Santana (against lefties). Implied in the general manager's comments is the expectation that Smith show improved defense, which would help him maintain the strongside platoon role. Smith recorded a .258/.362/.434 slash line with eight home runs and 28 RBI over 87 games and 287 plate appearances in 2025, the most playing time he's had since 2021.