Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Smith gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with his two-run shot off Joey Wentz. It's his seventh homer of the season and his first against a lefty. Smith had been stuck in a 3-for-29 (.103) slump coming into Sunday's contests. He's now slashing .209./316/.385 with 27 RBI and 23 runs scored through 172 place appearances while platooning against right-handing pitching.