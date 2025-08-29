Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: IL move official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 28, with a strained left quad.
Smith was lifted from Wednesday's game against Milwaukee with quad tightness and further evaluation confirmed he's dealing with a strain. Jordan Lawlar was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, but Tyler Locklear should handle most of the work at first base while Smith is idle.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Bound for IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Idle due to quad tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Resting against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Hitless in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Reinstated from IL, starting Monday•