The Diamondbacks placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 28, with a strained left quad.

Smith was lifted from Wednesday's game against Milwaukee with quad tightness and further evaluation confirmed he's dealing with a strain. Jordan Lawlar was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, but Tyler Locklear should handle most of the work at first base while Smith is idle.

