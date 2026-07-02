Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Knocks in run in loss

Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Smith's run-scoring single was the first salvo in Arizona's attempted comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning, when the club scored its four runs. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to show patience in the slumping first baseman, who entered the game on a 1-for-23 (.043) run, by running him out there when the team faces right-handers. Smith is slashing .152/.260/.212 with one home run and six RBI since coming off a lengthy stay on the injured list in late May.