Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Tuesday
Jun 21, 2022
Smith will sit Tuesday against San Diego.
Smith has three hits across his last two games, though that follows a seven-game stretch in which he went 0-for-21. Ketel Marte (hamstring) will return to the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday while Christian Walker starts at first base.
