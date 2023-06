Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Smith will head to Triple-A in the midst of a cold spell at the plate, batting .130 with two homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and 16 strikeouts over 69 at-bats in 21 games during June. He'll head to Reno and look to get right while Kyle Lewis was called up to replace Smith on major-league roster Friday.