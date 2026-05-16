Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Ramping up activity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (elbow ) has begun a throwing program, MLB.com reports.
Smith, who began taking dry swings earlier this month, has added another baseball activity in his recovery from elbow surgery. He underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies on April 16. The Diamondbacks have not yet offered an estimated timetable for Smith's return. He's currently on the 60-day injured list and eligible to return May 29.
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