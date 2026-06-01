Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Ready to return from IL

The Diamondbacks reinstated Smith (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Smith has been cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks ahead of their seven-game homestand after he went 7-for-21 with a double and a 1:5 BB:K during a five-game minor-league rehab assignment last week. The 30-year-old played in just two contests for Arizona before landing on the IL on March 30 due to left elbow inflammation caused by bone chips, which he had removed via surgery April 16. Smith is expected to reclaim a regular spot in the Arizona lineup versus right-handed pitching, displacing either Adrian Del Castillo at designated hitter or Ildemaro Vargas at first base.