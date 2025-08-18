The Diamondbacks reinstated Smith (oblique) from the 10-day injured list and is starting at first base and batting fifth against the Guardians on Monday.

Smith has spent the last six weeks recovering from a right oblique strain that landed him on the 10-day IL in early July. He ended his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on a strong note, going 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's contest. Smith will get the start at first base over Tyler Locklear on Monday, and the former could also work in rotation with Adrian Del Castillo at DH.