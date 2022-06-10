Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Smith took Tyler Mahle yard in the fifth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He's homered five times in his last 16 games, also racking up 11 RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Overall, Smith has maintained a .210/.295/.381 line across 200 plate appearances on the season.