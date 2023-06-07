Smith went 2-for-6 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

After going hitless (0-for-11) across his last three appearances, Smith rattled off a pair of hits Tuesday, highlighted by a seventh-inning long ball off Chad Kuhl. Though Smith has struggled atop the Arizona lineup (.147 AVG) so far, he should be expected to move back toward his season average of .212 and provide considerable fantasy value as the leadoff man for MLB's sixth highest scoring offense.