Smith started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Smith got a rare start against a left-hander, stepping in for Josh Naylor (another lefty), who received his first day off of the season. Smith was 1-for-2 against starter David Peterson then walked and singled against right-handed relievers. A .226 career hitter against southpaws, Smith has just seven plate appearances against them this season, going 1-for-5 with two walks.
