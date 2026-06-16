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Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Swats homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Smith launched a solo home run in the seventh inning off the foul pole in right field to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. It was the first home run he's hit in 357 days. Smith has struggled since coming off the injured list and entered Monday's contest batting .087 (2-for-23) over 11 games since his return. Despite the grind, manager Torey Lovullo still plans to give him opportunities at first base or designated hitter when the Diamondbacks face right-handers.

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