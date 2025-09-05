The Diamondbacks transferred Smith (quadriceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Smith's season is over after suffering a strained quad earlier this week. The lefty-hitting outfielder and first baseman appeared in just 87 games this season, slashing .258/.362/.434 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 41:92 BB:K across 288 trips to the plate.