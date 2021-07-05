Smith struck out two over two perfect innings in relief during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Smith's usage out of the bullpen seemingly takes him out of the running for a spot in the Arizona rotation for the final week of the first half of the season after he worked as a starter in his previous outing June 30. The right-hander hasn't been particularly effective whether he's been deployed as a starter or as a reliever this season, posting a collective 5.83 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 63.1 innings.