Smith (1-4) yielded four runs on seven hits while striking out one in three innings against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Arizona moved Smith from the bullpen into the rotation and the Cardinals got to him for two runs each in the second and third innings to knock him from the game. The 26-year-old has appeared in 20 games (six starts) for the Diamondbacks this season and it hasn't been pretty regardless of role. Opponents are hitting .312 off of Smith, who owns a 6.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 61.1 innings. He hasn't been able to miss bats, either, fanning only 33.