Smith was signed to a minor-league contract by the Guardians on Friday.

Smith, 28, hasn't pitched in the majors since he was a member of the Diamondbacks in 2021. The right-hander was previously pitching for Cleburne in the Independent League where he posted a 5.73 ERA over 44 innings. He'll provide organizational depth in the minors for the Guardians for the rest of 2023.