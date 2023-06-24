Smith was signed to a minor-league contract by the Guardians on Friday.
Smith, 28, hasn't pitched in the majors since he was a member of the Diamondbacks in 2021. The right-hander was previously pitching for Cleburne in the Independent League where he posted a 5.73 ERA over 44 innings. He'll provide organizational depth in the minors for the Guardians for the rest of 2023.
