Smith agreed Monday on a minor-league contract with the Rockies, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Smith will continue his career within the NL West after his seven-year tenure with the Diamondbacks organization came to an end when Arizona released him in April. The 27-year-old righty previously made 30 appearances (six starts) at the big-league level between the past two seasons, amassing a 5.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 9.2 K-BB% over 85.2 innings. He'll report to Triple-A Albuquerque and could occupy a rotation spot for Colorado's top affiliate.
