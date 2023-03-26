Hendrix struck out the side in the fourth inning of Saturday's spring game against Seattle.

Hendrix made his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance, including fanning the side in his last two. "He's done a good job attacking the zone," manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "It's a three-pitch mix. It's one of those situations where you want to continue giving him opportunities so we can evaluate him. He had a great day today." Hendrix is in the mix for one of the bullpen jobs still up for grabs. The right-hander, who mixes a mid-90s fastball with a slider and changeup, has walked two and struck out 14 over eight Cactus League innings.