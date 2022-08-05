site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Back in majors
RotoWire Staff
Hendrix was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
He has a 4.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings across seven appearances in the majors this season. Hendrix should work in a low-leverage role.
