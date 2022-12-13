site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Ryan Hendrix: Lands with Diamondbacks
By
RotoWire Staff
Hendrix signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, the pitcher announced.
Hendrix posted a 5.85 ERA across 45 relief appearances for the Reds from 2021-22. He'll attempt to win a middle relief gig in spring training.
