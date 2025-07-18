Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Begins throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (shoulder) has begun a throwing program, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Thompson landed on the 15-day injured list with a scapular strain earlier this month. No timeline has been established for the right-handed, side-arming reliever, who is needed for a bullpen that's in a tough spot due to injuries.
