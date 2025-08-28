Thompson (shoulder) is scheduled to throw Friday after pitching a scoreless inning for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

The outing Tuesday was the first of a rehab assignment for Thompson. Following a live batting practice and a sim game, Tuesday's appearance was expected to be his final step before activation; however, the report indicates only that Friday's session is to be determined, which could include the major league. The Diamondbacks may be waiting for September when rosters can be expanded be to 28 players (14 pitchers).