Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws sim game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (shoulder) threw a simulated game Friday, MLB.com reports.
Thompson has been throwing regularly the last two weeks and has graduated to sessions that mimic a game environment, meaning he's getting up and down multiple times. The next step is expected to be a minor league or a camp game before the right-hander is activated.
