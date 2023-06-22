McGough picked up the save Wednesday against Milwaukee. He struck out four over two perfect innings.

McGough tallied two perfect innings Wednesday to collect his fourth save of the season while striking out four of the six batters he faced. The save was his third in the last 10 days as McGough extended his streak without an earned run to 20.1 innings (15 appearances). Though Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin (ankle) still remain ahead of him for closing duties, McGough has proved to be one of the Diamondbacks' top arms out of the pen.