McGough earned his fifth save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Nationals by retiring both batters he faced. He struck out one.

The right-hander picked up a two-out save Wednesday in Milwaukee and was called upon again Thursday after fellow reliever Joe Mantiply was unable to maintain Arizona's four-run advantage. McGough now has saves in each of his past three appearances, and he hasn't given up an earned run in his past 21 frames. Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin lead the Diamondbacks with seven and eight saves, respectively, but McGough appears to have become the preferred option in the closing committee.