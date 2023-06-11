McGough recorded the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Tigers, recording a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

McGough entered in relief of Andrew Chafin with runners on the corners and one out. The right-hander would strike out Javier Baez before inducing a game-ending groundout from Nick Maton. The 33-year-old McGough has been spotless of late -- he's now gone 11.1 innings without allowing a run, allowing just two hits while striking out 17 in that span. His ERA is down to 2.97 with a 0.87 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 33.1 innings this season. With Miguel Castro struggling a bit of late, McGough could be in the mix for more closing opportunities in Arizona.