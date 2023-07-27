McGough allowed four runs on four hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to St. Louis.

McGough hung a couple of splitters that turned into a pair of two-run home runs in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks' offense showed life, coming back from a pair of small deficits during the game, but did not have enough to overcome what McGough left them. The outing was the fifth in the reliever's last six that he's allowed runs. The right-hander owns a 16.50 ERA during that span. McGough is one of several important bullpen arms that have contributed to Arizona's slide this month -- five wins, 14 losses since July 2.