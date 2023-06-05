McGough struck out one over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Atlanta.

McGough did his job in the eighth inning, but closer Miguel Castro let it slip away in the ninth. McGough faltered early in the season, but he's righted himself and back pitching in high-leverage spots. On May 6, the right-hander was 0-3 with three blown saves and a 5.87 ERA over 15.1 innings. In the same number of innings since then, McGough sports a 0.59 ERA with 20 strikeouts with just five hits allowed.