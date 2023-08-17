Cecconi did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against Colorado. He struck out four.

Cecconi struggled in the opening frame, allowing a walk and three hits, including a solo home run to Ryan McMahon. He would throw three scoreless innings from that point on but was relieved by Tyler Gilbert in the bottom of the fifth after hitting Ezequiel Tovar with a pitch to begin the frame. The 24-year-old right-hander has now allowed two runs in two of his three appearances this season, while his 76 pitches Wednesday marked his season high.